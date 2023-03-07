Syracuse will play in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, and has a rematch with Wake Forest in the 8-9 game. By virtue of their win Saturday night, the Orange will be the eight-seed. Tip off will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday between the Orange and the Demon Deacons and the game will be televised by ESPN.

SCOUTING THE DEMON DEACONS

One of the most important players for Wake Forest is one who will not be there, Damari Monsanto. Monsanto was injured at the end of the first half of Wake Forest’s game against NC State on February 22. The Demon Deacons’ best 3-point shooter, Monsanto had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from three in the first half prior to leaving the game. In the second half that night, Wake scored just 28 points and they lost by 16. Wake’s 3-point shooting has been streaky since losing Monsanto. They were 3-for-15 in the second half against NC State and had halves of 8-for-18 and 4-of-15 in beating Notre Dame, 4-for-14 and 7-for-14 in a loss to Boston College, and were 10-of-39 overall against the Orange, shooting 30 percent or worse from deep in each half. Even worse for the Deacs is in those three full games without Monsanto, they have averaged 66 points a game, a steep fall from the 77.9 points per game they averaged prior to then.

PREDICTION

While it’s not likely Jesse Edwards will repeat his 27-point, 20-rebound effort and Wake will almost certainly not spend much of the first half gifting SU the ball as they did Saturday night, Monsanto is out for the season, making one significant hole the Demon Deacons have struggled to fill. Edwards was not the only Syracuse player to have success inside in that first matchup, as Maliq Brown generated eight points solely on layups and dunks as the pair made 15-of-21 shots from the field, all but one coming inside the restricted area under he basket. Should the Orange continue to have that efficient output, it should be another comfortable win. Wake Forest will undoubtedly make adjustments and SU almost certainly won’t have it that easy on the inside, but it is hard to forget how things went Saturday night. Syracuse makes it two straight over Wake, 74-70.