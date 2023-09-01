The Atlantic Coast Conference will expand to 18 schools.

The conference announced on Friday morning that California, Stanford and SMU will join the league as full-time members beginning in the 2024-25 season. The ACC has 17 full member schools, with Notre Dame as the 18th school for every sport except football, where it remains an independent.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips in a statement. “Throughout the evaluation process, the ACC Board of Directors, led by President Ryan, was deliberate in prioritizing the best possible athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes and in ensuring that the three universities would strengthen the league in all possible ways. Cal, SMU and Stanford will be terrific members of the ACC and we are proud to welcome their student-athletes, coaches, staff and entire campus community, alumni and fans.”