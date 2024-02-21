A 15-point halftime lead evaporated and Syracuse hung on for dear life to beat NC State 87-83 in Raleigh. It was another erratic, inconsistent and unpredictable game for the Cardiac 'Cuse. It was also a microcosm of this rollercoaster season for the Orange.

In his first season leading the program, Adrian Autry stepped into a tough spot. He was replacing a legend and hoping to rebuild a program in the same year. It has led to a team that has struggled to string together results. The Orange has not won back-to-back games in a month now and sits right in the middle of the ACC at 8-8 in conference play.

Take a closer look at the players themselves against NC State and the picture is even clearer. Chris Bell started the game on fire, knocking down his first eight 3-pointers of the contest. He had 24 points at halftime. He finished with 26. Meanwhile, Judah Mintz did not score in the first half, but poured in 15 after intermission. Syracuse's output has varied so much game to game and even half to half this season.

SU has talent, coaching and opportunity. What the Orange desperately lacks is consistency. In the course of a week, Autry's side has upset then No. 7 UNC, followed it up with a crushing loss to a struggling Georgia Tech team only to notch a Quad 1 win on the road in Raleigh.

Well, it was a Quad 1 win when it happened, but NC State was the No. 75 team in the NET, and the Wolfpack have slid, making this a Quad 2 win. Even their resume is a rollercoaster.

Hopes of a March Madness appearance are unrealistic at this stage. Winning the final four games of the season would certainly make a compelling case. Adding a win in the ACC tournament to get the Orange to 22 wins would almost certainly warrant consideration. However, it is hard to believe that this Syracuse team is capable.

The next three games SU plays are very winnable. Home against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech before visiting ACC bottom dweller Louisville. Playing at Clemson to close the season is a much tougher test, but there is no use getting ahead of ourselves. The Orange has not won even three straight games since December.

Autry is trying to do the best he can with a team that lacks size and depth, already existing issues amplified by Benny Williams' dismissal. Red unquestionably deserves a pass. This program was stuck in neutral for many years before he took over and finally seems to be building some positive momentum.

That being said, this feels like a serious issue that Autry and his staff need to address before next season. If Syracuse has any shot at returning to what it once was or at least being one of the premier programs in the ACC, it must cut down on the wild variance of performances we have seen this season. It should come with age (every player who sees meaningful minutes is a sophomore) and experience, but Autry has to ensure this does not become a calling card for the program.