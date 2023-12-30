Syracuse dominated the opening ten minutes of the second half, then held on late to claim an 81-73 home win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) used a 22-4 burst keyed by their defense to turn around a 38-30 halftime deficit, holding the Panthers (9-4, 0-2) to just 2-of-11 shooting and forcing three additional turnovers in that time.





Another big part of their second half effort came on the boards. While SU got beaten on the boards in the first half, 22-15, including giving up nine offensive rebounds, they held a 25-17 rebounding advantage in the second half. Syracuse allowed Pitt to grab only five of a potential 25 offensive rebounds after the break.





The Syracuse defense held their guests to just under 42 percent shooting in the game, but almost as bad was the Panthers’ foul shooting, as they finished 11-of-24 (45.8 percent) from the foul line on the day. The Orange offense came in large part from their bench, as their reserves scored 52 points on 17-of-28 (60.7 percent) shooting from the floor compared to the starters’ 29 points on 10-of-29 shooting (34.5 percent).





After SU opened things with the first two baskets, Pitt responded with seven straight points for an early lead. Syracuse responded with a 10-4 run to jump back in front at 14-11 less than five minutes into the game as each starter added two points.





The Panthers responded with another seven straight markers, but the Orange also had a run in them, as Quadir Copeland started a 10-4 streak with a four-point-play. Copeland capped the burst with a lay-in to give SU a 24-20 edge with a little under nine minutes left in the opening half.





Things went south for the Syracuse offense from there, as they could only muster a pair of buckets as Pittsburgh tallied an 18-4 run. The Orange shot 2-of-11 and turned the ball over six times in that span until Benny Williams closed the scoring in the opening half with a dunk that pulled SU within 38-30.





The Panthers opened the second half with a trey, but Syracuse responded with a 22-4 run to pull in front, 52-45, just before the midpoint of the session. Judah Mintz, Copeland, and Maliq Brown did a lot of the heavy lifting by adding eight, seven, and five points, respectively, in the span.





Pitt came marching back, though, pulling within two points, one, and finally knotting the score at 61 a side with five minutes to play. The Orange came right back, however, posting the next eight points to start a 13-2 run that restored a double-figure lead at 74-63 with 1:26 to play.





The SU defense showed up in that finishing kick, forcing the Panthers to miss four straight shots and turn the ball over a couple times. Pitt aided the Syracuse cause by twice missing the front end of a bonus opportunity at the line.





The Panthers hit a pair of 3’s to help them claw back within six and got the ball off an errant pass by Copeland, but missed a third triple and gave Copeland a chance to atone for his mistake at the foul line. The sophomore connected twice, giving the Orange a little more breathing room to hang on for the win.





Copeland claimed game-high honors with 22 points in large part by making 13-of-15 free throws and also led the Orange with nine rebounds while also grabbing three steals. Brown and Williams each added 15 points, including 11 in the second half, while combining for 15 rebounds, the odd one going to Brown. Mintz added a dozen points while J.J. Starling had nine. Naheem McLeod saw very limited playing time, but blocked four shots when he was on the floor.





Carlton Carrington paced Pittsburgh with 17 points, 13 coming in the first half, while Guillermo Diaz-Graham added 14, including hitting three times from long range. Blake Hinson added 11 points while Zach Austin (three 3’s) and Jaland Lowe each chipped in with nine. William Jeffress grabbed a game-high ten rebounds.