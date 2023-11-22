Syracuse looked like they had some frustrations from the previous couple days to work out. Chaminade, the Division II host school of the Allstate Maui Invitational, just happened to be Wednesday night’s opponent.

The Orange (4-2) dropped a run of a dozen straight points on the Silverswords (1-5) before the first media time out and never looked back, rolling to a 105-56 victory. After dropping games to ranked opponents Tennessee and Gonzaga in the last two days, SU left no doubt in their last game in Hawaii.

Just a couple minutes after that first flurry, Syracuse tacked on 11 more unanswered points, pushing their lead to 27-7 before the midpoint of the opening half. Almost everyone got into the act, as eight of nine players to see action in the session scored. Naheem McLeod, who had seven points in a 10-0 run to send the game to the break with the Orange in command, 52-18, led the way with 11 points in the half.

Chaminade joined SU in being offensively proficient in the second half. The two squads were virtually even for the first ten minutes after the break until Chris Bell and Kyle Cuffe Jr. ran off 13 straight points, building the Syracuse lead to 89-44 at the under-eight media break.

Maliq Brown had seven straight points to push the Orange lead to 48 with just over four minutes to play and a late 9-2 run built the lead to 51 points before the Silverswords had the last basket of the night.

Seven different Orange players reached double figures, paced by Chris Bell, who had 18 points. Justin Taylor had 14 points, all in the second half, and ten boards for a double-double while Cuffe and McLeod each finished with 13 points. Brown and J.J. Starling had a dozen apiece while Quadir Copeland dropped in ten points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Ross Reeves topped the Silverswords with 13 points while Jamir Thomas chipped in with 12 points and a team-leading seven rebounds.