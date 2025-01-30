Checking in on 3 Syracuse prospects at 210ths

Anthony Smith at 210ths

Wednesday nights at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, 2Tenths Speed & Agility hosted some of the best college football prospects in Western Pennsylvania to train. The Juice Online headed down to the complex to check out some Syracuse prospects and potential future prospects.

Advertisement

Fresh off a visit to Syracuse where Smith was offered by the Syracuse staff, Smith was back to working on his craft. With a focus on improving his speed and footwork this offseason, Smith showed off his already elite footwork and ability to throw outside the numbers with power and precision. Fran Brown and Syracuse was the first P4 offer for Smith but will not be his last.

Elvis "EJ" Bethea is still currently in eighth grade but received an offer from Syracuse this past weekend from coach Omar Hales. Bethea is still determining what high school he will attend next year, but Syracuse is already making an effort to try help him determine where he will attend college. Bethea also has an offer Akron and will have many more offers as he develops. He has tremendous burst off the line of scrimmage and moves terrifically for his size. Big things are on the horizon for Bethea.

Gorman should be no stranger to readers of The Juice Online. This past week, Coach Nick Williams stopped into Imani Christian Academy to check in on Gorman. Gorman continues to show signs of growth as a defensive lineman and receives praise from all coaches who work with him. He has yet to receive an official offer from Syracuse, but Gorman will be playing on Saturdays at an FBS school in 2026.

Barnett is another 8th grader with tremendous potential and an FBS offer before even arriving in high school. Barnett received an offer from Akron last week, and seeing him train in person, it is no mystery why. Barnett has already decided to play at local Pittsburgh powerhouse Central Catholic next season, and it would come as no surprise to see Syracuse interested in recruiting Barnett in the future.