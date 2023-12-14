Prior to a new era of Syracuse basketball in 2023, numerous players transferred out of the program with eligibility remaining. Syracuse has seen nine players leave for other Power Five schools in the past few years who are still playing collegiately.

Advertisement

After four seasons in Orange, Joe Girard used his final year of eligibility to stay within the ACC. He has taken on a veteran role for an experienced Clemson team that is off to a 9-0 start and ranked No. 14 in the country. Girard is shooting the best in his career from the perimeter at 44 percent and is averaging 15 points per game. With senior center PJ Hall averaging over 20 points, Girard has worked well as a second-scoring option for an experienced Tigers rotation.

The other large departure from last season’s Orange starting lineup was center Jesse Edwards. Syracuse wanted to keep Edwards after developing him for four seasons into a well-rounded big man, and Edwards' absence has been felt. This season, the Orange have struggled to find production with starting center Naheem McLeod. Meanwhile, Edwards has been a dominant consistency for a struggling West Virginia squad. He is averaging 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting over 58% from the floor.

Syracuse native Symir Torrence spent two seasons in the Big East at Marquette before transferring to Syracuse where he was the primary backup guard off the bench. After leaving the Orange to take on a larger role for a mid-major, Torrence averages just under 10 points a game as a starter shooting 47.8%.

Spending two years in Orange as a backup to Jesse Edwards, Frank Anselem transferred to Georgia in 2022. Looking to develop a big role for an SEC team, the center has struggled to get consistent playing time. Georgia sits in the bottom half of the SEC so far this season, and Anselem has seen limited minutes. He's appeared in seven games this season at just 8.6 mpg.

Now a journeyman in his third school in three seasons, Quincy Guerrier has been an important piece for No. 16 Illinois this year. Although the forward has not scored as much since leaving Syracuse in his sophomore season, Guerrier has stepped in as an untraditional center for Illinois and leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 rpg.

Senior guard Kadary Richmond is in his third season at Seton Hall after transferring from Syracuse. In his freshman year, Richmond showed promise but was behind a solidified backcourt in Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard. Richmond felt underutilized with the Orange, and has only proved that as he's developed in the Big East. Each season his offensive production has increased, up to 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this year.

A four-star forward out of Baltimore, Woody Newton started his collegiate career at Syracuse where he only played in eleven games and was buried on the bench through most of ACC play. Transferring to Oklahoma State, Newton never received a solidified role. Last year as a junior he averaged 4.3 points per game while grabbing 3.5 boards. He moved out of the Power 5 for his senior year after transferring to George Mason. This season Newton has played 17 minutes a game while shooting over 63 percent from the perimeter for the Patriots in a reserve role.

Spending three seasons with the Orange, Robert Braswell is now in his sixth year of collegiate basketball. He has spent the last three seasons in Charlotte where he has only seen his playing time go down. In his junior year for Syracuse, emerged as solid contributor toward the end of the season, but decided to move on from The Hill. His time with Charlotte has decreased each season from 20 to under 10 minutes a game. He has only played in half of this season's games, averaging under 4 points a contest.

Goodine, a now senior at Fairfield, was another guard who struggled to get playing time in 2020. Unlike the prior two transfers, Goodine has succeeded in his new home as a senior. Transferring to Providence after one year with the Orange, he averaged less than two points a game in all three seasons between Syracuse and the Friars. He decided to transfer to the MAAC where he has found his offensive game. Goodine now plays just under 30 minutes a game while averaging 12.6 points per game. He has greatly improved his 3-point shooting as he is 44% from the perimeter on five attempts per game.