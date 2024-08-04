"It’s really because I know when it’s time for to go college I’m going to want to stay in Florida."

Now, the rising-junior says, he will focus on programs closer to home. A trio of rivals in the Sunshine State, Florida , Florida State and Miami will make up Williams' new top group.

The Tavares (Fla.) High School linebacker had been committed to Syracuse since April 15, but elected to back off of the Orange pledge on Sunday evening.

Izayia Williams will play his college football in the state of Florida.

While Williams is in no rush to make what would be his third commitment to date, the program with a potential edge for him may be the Gators.

"I've always been a Florida fan, since I was a baby," he said. "That's my school, I love them. When I got that offer, it was really exciting. I called my uncle right away, he is the biggest Gator fan."

The Hurricanes hold some intrigue, too.

"My grandparents are Miami fans," Williams said. "I've never been to Miami before so I want to see what it's all about. Coach (Derek) Nicholson thinks I'm a Will backer."

Florida State is not in contact as much as the other in-state powers, and an out-of-state power holds some attention as well -- should the SEC offer come in.

"I want to go to Georgia for a visit," he said.

A former safety who turned to throwing events in track after posting an 11.05-second 100 meter dash at 215 pounds, Williams wants to focus on a transition to inside linebacker at his new high school.