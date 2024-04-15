Advertisement
Delaware transfer Jyare Davis commits to Syracuse

Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Saugat Sen is a graduate of Syracuse University. He is heavily involved with the sites social media presence as well as coverage of football, basketball and lacrosse teams.

Syracuse received a commitment from Delaware transfer forward Jyare Davis on Monday.

Davis appeared in 32 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

He took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend.

Davis was a Rivals three-star prospect coming out of Sanford School in Delaware.

