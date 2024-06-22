Djoni Scatliffe, 2025 offensive lineman, commits during Syracuse visit
2025 offensive lineman Djoni Scatliffe committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.
The Orlando (FL) East River prospect committed during his official visit. He had no other offers reported.
He is the 23rd commitment in Syracuse's 2025 class, which is now ranked 13th in the country according to Rivals.
