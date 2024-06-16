Syracuse added depth to its defensive back unit when Duquesne transfer Calvin Fowler announced his commitment to the Orange on Thursday.

He spent two years at Duquesne and has three years of eligibility.

Fowler cited SU's coaching staff and specifically Fran Brown and Emmanuel Marc as the top reason he's making the move to Central New York.

"Coach Marc is a great recruiter," Fowler said. "He spoke about how he saw me as a fit for this team and was transparent the entire process."

He added he liked that Brown has a reputation of developing DBs and building a culture of accountability and success.

"I spoke to other coaching staff and got a good vibe because I could see they are pushing for greatness," Fowler said. "I can’t wait to jump in coach Brown's culture and I know this staff is expecting great things."

Fowler is originally a New Jersey native, and played at Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's and Parkland (FL) Marjory Stoneman Douglas in high school.

He is coming to Syracuse as a preferred walk-on.

"I’m looking forward to competing on the field and this new beginning at Syracuse to be a part of something special," Fowler said. "I can’t wait to contribute to winning this season with this team."