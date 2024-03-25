There are more commitments each and every week as we move further into the spring and quarterbacks are at the center of it all. Big decisions are coming with plenty of critical storylines to track when it comes to the quarterback position. Here are the biggest quarterback storylines in the East Region. RIVALS QB RANKINGS: 2025 Pro-Style | 2025 Dual-Threat | 2026 Pro-Style | 2026 Dual-Threat

IS MATT ZOLLERS IMPACTED BY GEORGIA TAKING JARED CURTIS?

Four-star quarterback Matt Zollers is a week and a half from announcing his commitment and one of his final four contenders is Georgia. The Royersford (Pa.) Spring Ford star visited Missouri last week and has visits to Pittsburgh, Penn State and Georgia lined up between now and his April 4 commitment date. UGA fans had reason to be confident they’d get Zollers onboard. He really enjoyed his first visit to Athens and they’re getting the last visit before his commitment announcement. Georgia, however, picked up a commitment from 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis over the weekend. Curtis is one of the top-ranked prospects, regardless of position, in the 2026 class. It will be interesting to hear what, if any, impact on Zollers this has and how Georgia talks through this with him.

KEEPING AN EYE ON MALIK WASHINGTON’S SPRING SCHEDULE

Malik Washington (Rivals.com)

Malik Washington out of Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding is one of the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterbacks in the nation. Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech have been the main players in his recruitment but he is expected to take a closer look at programs such as Texas A&M, UCLA, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCF in the coming months. Washington’s recruitment took a little longer to get going than other highly ranked quarterbacks because he was focused on basketball during the last few offseasons, hindering his ability to take visits and throw in front of college coaches. That is no longer the case and Washington is looking forward to getting some face time with many different college coaches.

WILL THE MARKET GROW FOR OTHER 2025 EAST QBS?

Cutter Woods (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With Zollers and Washington the last two four-star quarterbacks yet to pick their program, the remaining talent pool of quarterbacks is thin with prospects who could see a jump in their recruitment. The next man up is likely Cutter Woods. Auburn has been heavily involved in his recruitment but the Tigers are also pursuing Julian Lewis (USC commit), KJ Lacey (Texas commit) and Husan Longstreet (No. 79 in the Rivals250). Woods is high on Auburn but it is not the only program he is looking at. He just visited Virginia and Wake Forest. Syracuse and Virginia Tech have been involved as well. AJ Brand and Jack Moran are two more quarterbacks in the East to monitor. Brand has been a frequent visitor at South Carolina and the uber productive Palmetto State native has plenty of physical ability that should be attractive to teams around the country still looking for a quarterback late in the cycle. Moran saw lots of time last season despite backing up 2024 Rivals250 Texas A&M signee Miles O’Neill. He’s shown potential and could be just what a quarterback-needy team wants.

2026 QBS READY TO TAKE CENTER STAGE

Faizon Brandon (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)