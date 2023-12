Syracuse received a commitment from elite Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord. The signal caller committed during his official visit to Central New York this weekend.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was first to report and multiple sources have confirmed the commitment to Rivals.

McCord led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 season, with its only blemish being a loss to rival Michigan. He finished the season with 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns against six interceptions.