Florida State wore out Syracuse with their deep rotation Tuesday night and made it pay off in an 85-69 victory at the JMA Dome. The Seminoles (12-7, 5-3 ACC) sent a dozen different players onto the hardwood, ten for at least nine minutes of action, and wore down the Orange (13-6, 4-4), enabling them to finish on a 34-15 run over the final 12 minutes. FSU’s Jamir Watkins nearly matched the Syracuse offensive output in the guests’ finishing kick, pouring in 13 of his team-leading 27 points in that span.

SU held a 54-51 lead, but just wilted down the stretch, shooting 4-of-15 with five turnovers over a near-12 minute span. Meanwhile, the ‘Noles had no such problems, making 11-of-15 shots from the field in putting Syracuse away.

Prior to that, the Orange had played pretty solid defense, allowing Florida State to shoot 42 percent from the field. Offense, however, was a struggle throughout for SU, as they made just 1-of-14 shots from 3-point range and committed 16 turnovers in the game. While FSU converted them into a reasonable dozen points, six came in the second half when they put the game away.

Syracuse jumped out to a pair of early four-point leads, but the Seminoles scored 12 of the game’s next 17 points to grab a 14-11 advantage with just under eight minutes off the clock. Florida State gradually strengthened pushing the lead out to 23-16 just over four minutes later.

Five different Orange players got into the scoring column as the team responded with a 10-3 run to knot the score with just over four minutes to play in the opening session. SU nosed out in front on a short J.J. Starling jumper and eventually used a pair of free throws from him with a couple seconds left for a 36-35 halftime lead.