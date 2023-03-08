Daivien Williamson all but ended Syracuse’s season with what had been a thorn in the Orange’s side all season. His three-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining gave Wake Forest (19-13) a 77-74 win the second round of the ACC Tournament.

On the previous possession, eighth-seeded SU (17-15) ran a play for Benny Williams, but he did not get a clean look and kicked to Joe Girard III, whose stepback jumper was short. The 9-seed Demon Deacons tracked down the rebound and brought the ball upcourt, setting the scene for Williamson to swish a three-pointer over the closeout of Williams.

Syracuse struggled all day inside the arc, as Wake doubled Jesse Edwards immediately on almost every touch and Judah Mintz struggled with his touch all game long. The team shot 39.1 percent overall, but a gruesome 31.9 percent on two-point field goals as they made a season-high ten three-point shots. Mintz was 5-for-18 inside the arc as everyone not named Edwards or Williams combined to make just 6-of-30 two-point field goal tries for Syracuse.

Wake Forest struck first with the opening two baskets of the game, but the Orange responded with 22 of the game’s next 28 points to take a 22-10 lead just past the midpoint of the opening half. Williams had a personal run of eight straight points in the burst and Chris Bell added eight of his own, including a pair of triples.

The Demon Deacons responded with their own run, hanging 11 straight points to draw within one with just over seven minutes on the clock. SU pushed the lead out to six, but Wake scrapped back, twice tying the score before Syracuse took a 35-33 lead into the break.