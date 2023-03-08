Forgettable Syracuse season ends with a heartbreaking loss
Daivien Williamson all but ended Syracuse’s season with what had been a thorn in the Orange’s side all season. His three-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining gave Wake Forest (19-13) a 77-74 win the second round of the ACC Tournament.
On the previous possession, eighth-seeded SU (17-15) ran a play for Benny Williams, but he did not get a clean look and kicked to Joe Girard III, whose stepback jumper was short. The 9-seed Demon Deacons tracked down the rebound and brought the ball upcourt, setting the scene for Williamson to swish a three-pointer over the closeout of Williams.
Syracuse struggled all day inside the arc, as Wake doubled Jesse Edwards immediately on almost every touch and Judah Mintz struggled with his touch all game long. The team shot 39.1 percent overall, but a gruesome 31.9 percent on two-point field goals as they made a season-high ten three-point shots. Mintz was 5-for-18 inside the arc as everyone not named Edwards or Williams combined to make just 6-of-30 two-point field goal tries for Syracuse.
Wake Forest struck first with the opening two baskets of the game, but the Orange responded with 22 of the game’s next 28 points to take a 22-10 lead just past the midpoint of the opening half. Williams had a personal run of eight straight points in the burst and Chris Bell added eight of his own, including a pair of triples.
The Demon Deacons responded with their own run, hanging 11 straight points to draw within one with just over seven minutes on the clock. SU pushed the lead out to six, but Wake scrapped back, twice tying the score before Syracuse took a 35-33 lead into the break.
The Deacs started the second session as they did the first, scoring twice, but another Bell three and a three-point-play from Edwards pushed the Orange edge to four. Edwards’ dunk as part of that latter tally was the last SU field goal for almost seven minutes as they missed a dozen straight shot attempts.
Wake Forest took command during that time, hanging a 19-2 run to take the biggest lead of the game at 56-43 with just under 11 minutes to play. Syracuse responded once more, this time holding Wake without a field goal for over three minutes as they hung a 14-2 run to pull within a single point.
The Demon Deacons added two foul shots, but a Williams three-point-play knotted the scoreboard at 60 with 7:38 remaining. Wake added a three on their next possession and would twice lead by four in the waning minutes until an 8-2 run capped by Williams’ third triple with under a minute left gave the Orange their first lead of the second half at 74-72.
The Deacs’ Cameron Hildreth then hit a short turnaround jumper to knot the score once more, setting the scene for the final two possessions.
Benny Williams finished the game with his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Judah Mintz matched Williams in the scoring column with 18, but shot a bumpy 7-for-21 en route. Mintz also handed out seven assists. Jesse Edwards also had a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds while Chris Bell added 11 points and Joe Girard nine.
Each member of Wake Forest’s starting lineup reached double figures, led by Daivien Williamson and Bobi Klintman with 17 points apiece. Klintman also had 11 in the game. Tyree Appleby had 15 points and 12 asissts while Cameron Hildreth also had 15 points. Andrew Carr chipped in with ten points.
