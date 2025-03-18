Former Syracuse C Baye Keita raising funds for charitable efforts in Africa

Six years ago, former Syracuse center Baye Moussa Keita had an idea that would change the trajectory of his life. He was working for the Basketball Africa League, and doing outreach in his home country of Senegal. But the work was primarily focused in the capital (Dakar), while his home town of St. Louis (about 250 miles away) was not even considered. Keita wanted to give the children in his hometown the same opportunities that he had when he was scouted as a high-major basketball prospect in the 2000s. In 2019, he formed the BMK Camp to give children growing up a chance to be exposed to basketball. But in the time he's been running the camp, he's realized his impact needs to go far beyond just basketball. In the early years, he spent time just building basketball courts and facilities. In more recent times, he's been able to provide clothing and hygiene items.

BMK Camp (Photo by Baye Moussa Keita)

Now in year 6 of the camp, Keita's focus is to solve food insecurity in St. Louis. "Basketball is important, but let me start doing more community involvement," Keita said on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. "Food insecurity is an important thing in Senegal. So after I did a lot of research, it's literally $85 to feed a family of three or four for a month." His goal now is to raise enough funds to feed 100 families on top of providing youth a chance to develop their skills in basketball. "It's my way of giving back," Keita said. "That's the people that raised me." He's now leaning into his network to help donate to the cause, including another community that helped nurture him into the man he is today: Central New York. His GoFundMe has a goal of $8,000, and he's raised around $1,600 so far.

Baye Moussa Keita (Photo by Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

As for Syracuse basketball, Keita has continued to keep close tabs on his former team. Keita played from 2010 to 2014, where he appeared in 142 games, including 11 starts. He left as one of the most winning players in program history. Keita, like the SU fan base, has been frustrated with Syracuse's worst season since the 1960s, but still has faith in second-year head coach Adrian Autry. “I was there with (Autry) for almost three years," Keita said. "He's a great coach. He knows exactly what to do, and I still think he's a great choice.” Keita said that Autry has been hurt by Syracuse's lack of NIL funds, which has hurt the Orange's ability to keep up in the talent race. “The other schools are blowing us out of the water (with NIL)," Keita said. "But I saw an initiative the other day that basketball and football are trying to raise money to help with the NIL program. I think that's the biggest challenge.”