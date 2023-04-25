EMERSON, Ga. – Jalil Bethea’s rocket-like ascension in the latest Rivals150 wasn’t enough of an incline for the 6-foot-4 combo guard. After jumping 41 spots to No. 39 overall, Bethea has his sights set toward the top tier. “I want to play against anyone who’s ranked higher than me,” Bethea said. “I pride myself in being a competitor, so if someone is supposed to be over me then I want to play them. I just want to get better in every way this spring and summer.” So far so good at the first session of the Nike EYBL. Bethea showed the full arsenal of his offensive capabilities, leading Team Final (Penn.) past Expressions (Mass.) 71-67 on Saturday with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. EYBL ATLANTA: Top 10 performers | Tre Johnson | Liam McNeeley | Jayden Reid

That production is a carryover from the high school season where Bethea pumped in 23 points, six rebounds and four assists for Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Penn.). Those numbers had Rutgers, UCLA, West Virginia, Miami, Syracuse, Michigan, Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Georgetown, among many others, parked courtside to watch Bethea on Saturday. All are applying the full-court recruiting press. Bethea has taken official visits to Temple and Syracuse and unofficials to Penn State and Rutgers. Once he gets a slowdown in his spring ball travel schedule, Bethea said he’ll set a visit to Miami “soon.” The fascination with Bethea is understandable. He’s shown great range and efficiency on his jump shot, the ability to get into the lane and create his own shot, find open teammates and the willingness to compete on the defensive end. “Most of the schools are recruiting me as a combo guard that can play both positions,” Bethea said. “I’m comfortable at both positions. I feel like that’s what sets me apart. I just do what it takes to win. That’s it.”