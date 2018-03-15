As of recently the shift of focus for the Syracuse staff has been solely place on the the class of 2019. The staff has turned its attention to offensive lineman 2019 OL Zachary Franks from The Gilman School down in Baltimore, M.D.

Franks is listed as a 6-foot-6, 280-pounds and recently received a new offer from the Syracuse Orange. Cuse Confidential talked with Franks about that offer and more.

“Syracuse offered me the other day,” Franks told CuseConfidential. “I met with Head Coach (Dino) Babers and he told me in person about the offer. It was really nice to be able to sit down and have a conversation with him. It was awesome to know that a great coaching staff, like Syracuse believes in my abilities as a football player.”

Franks ended up visiting Syracuse back on March 4th for an unofficial visit to check out the campus, the facilities, and more.

“The visit was good. The staff was great, the campus was great, and even though everything was covered in snow it was great. I got a chance to meet Coach (Dino) Babers in person and I like him a lot. I also met Coach (Mike) Cavanaugh the OLine coach and he is a technician, which is great,” said Franks.

Fans shouldn’t expect a decision just yet from Franks as he is hoping to improve his ranking this summer at the Rivals camp and will have a top five list out later in Fall.

“The first thing that I’m looking to improve is my position at the Rivals Camp Series. After that I hope to just enjoy the summer time by working out and visiting schools. Then I will have my top five list hopefully by the middle of the season and I will sign somewhere in December,” stated Franks.

Despite not knowing when exactly he will decide just yet, Franks does know what he wants to see in a future school before making his verbal commitment.

“One of the main things I want in a school is the right academics. Also, I want the place I choose to have the right atmosphere and a place that will give me the opportunity to contribute to the team. Just somewhere that I will be able to help the team to compete and win a conference title too,” Franks mentioned.