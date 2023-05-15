Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media. The Orange hosted McLeod on an official visit this weekend.

The 7-foot-4 center McLeod appeared in 28 games for the Seminoles in the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 1.2 bpg in 13.1 minutes. McLeod was a three-star Rivals prospect coming out of high school and has two years of eligibility remaining.

McLeod entered the portal in April and drew interest from a large swath of schools, including St. John’s, Villanova, Gonzaga, Arizona, Clemson, and Georgetown, among many others.

He was supposed to taken an official visit to Mississippi State on Wednesday, but canceled based on West Virginia center Jimmy Bell's commitment to the Bulldogs.