FSU transfer Naheem McLeod commits to Syracuse
Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media. The Orange hosted McLeod on an official visit this weekend.
The 7-foot-4 center McLeod appeared in 28 games for the Seminoles in the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 1.2 bpg in 13.1 minutes. McLeod was a three-star Rivals prospect coming out of high school and has two years of eligibility remaining.
McLeod entered the portal in April and drew interest from a large swath of schools, including St. John’s, Villanova, Gonzaga, Arizona, Clemson, and Georgetown, among many others.
He was supposed to taken an official visit to Mississippi State on Wednesday, but canceled based on West Virginia center Jimmy Bell's commitment to the Bulldogs.
WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING WITH MCLEOD
WHAT IT MEANS FOR SYRACUSE
McLeod comes to Syracuse with an opportunity to play significant minutes after Jesse Edwards, Syracuse's incumbent center, entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed at West Virginia. While Syracuse has three other centers on its current roster, they are all inexperienced. And, as our colleague at Rivals-Florida State Bob Ferrante mentioned, he is an excellent rim protector with his 7-foot-4 frame.
Freshman Peter Carey used a medical redshirt year after appearing in just three games. Mounir Hima, a sophomore transfer from Duquesne played sparingly, averaging 7.4 mpg. Incoming freshman William Patterson is widely considered a project that will take several seasons to develop.
