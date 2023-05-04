Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod will officially visit Syracuse this weekend, he announced on social media. The 7-foot-4 center McLeod appeared in 28 games for the Seminoles in the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 1.2 bpg in 13.1 minutes. McLeod was a three-star Rivals prospect coming out of high school and has two years of eligibility remaining. McLeod entered the portal in April and drew interest from a large swath of schools, including St. John’s, Villanova, Gonzaga, Arizona, Clemson, and Georgetown, among many others. Syracuse will be his first visit since entering the portal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TeXJhY3VzZSB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQg8J+TjfCfkYA8L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBOYWhlZW0gQmlnZHVrZSBNY0xlb2Qg4pyd77iPIChAYm9vZ2llbmFoXzEw KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jvb2dpZW5haF8xMC9z dGF0dXMvMTY1MzU1MTc2MTQ4NTk3MTQ1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The interest in McLeod is partly in response to SU's incumbent starting center, Jesse Edwards, entering the transfer portal and ultimately landing at West Virginia. While Syracuse has three other centers on its current roster, they are all inexperienced. Freshman Peter Carey used a medical redshirt year after appearing in just three games. Mounir Hima, a sophomore transfer from Duquesne played sparingly, averaging 7.4 mpg. Incoming freshman William Patterson is widely considered a project that will take several seasons to develop.