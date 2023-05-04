FSU transfer Naheem McLeod to visit Syracuse
Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod will officially visit Syracuse this weekend, he announced on social media.
The 7-foot-4 center McLeod appeared in 28 games for the Seminoles in the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 1.2 bpg in 13.1 minutes. McLeod was a three-star Rivals prospect coming out of high school and has two years of eligibility remaining.
McLeod entered the portal in April and drew interest from a large swath of schools, including St. John’s, Villanova, Gonzaga, Arizona, Clemson, and Georgetown, among many others. Syracuse will be his first visit since entering the portal.
The interest in McLeod is partly in response to SU's incumbent starting center, Jesse Edwards, entering the transfer portal and ultimately landing at West Virginia.
While Syracuse has three other centers on its current roster, they are all inexperienced.
Freshman Peter Carey used a medical redshirt year after appearing in just three games. Mounir Hima, a sophomore transfer from Duquesne played sparingly, averaging 7.4 mpg. Incoming freshman William Patterson is widely considered a project that will take several seasons to develop.
