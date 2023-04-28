Syracuse DB Garrett Williams selected by Arizona Cardinals
Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams was selected with the 72nd overall pick in the NFL Draft (third round) by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, becoming the second Orange player to come off the board.
Here's a breakdown of Williams' NFL selection.
SCOUTING REPORT
From what I see on film, I think he can excel as a man-corner in the NFL. He plays bigger than he is, like those 6-foot-2 corners. He's got the cover skills of that smaller kind of slot guy. You can put him on an island and he'll go out there and blanket receivers. He's got a ton of upside with his ability to play man-coverage.
Negatives is obviously the knee. But at the end of the day, as long as that knee is fine, he's got staying power in the NFL. Good thing about knees is that you can fix them.
--Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove
AT SYRACUSE
Williams emerged as one of the ACC's elite defensive backs in 2020, and was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He logged 64 tackles, 3 TFL, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in 11 starts.
The North Carolina native was once again an honorable mention All-ACC pick in 2021. He finished with 52 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five for loss, in 10 starts.
Though he tore his ACL midway through the season, he finished as an All-ACC Honorable Mention pick in 2022 with (36 tackles, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, and three pass breakups in seven starts.
