Redshirt freshman Joshua Miller has transferred to Syracuse, he announced on his social media.

He didn't record any statistics with the Bulldogs and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Miller announced he was entering the portal on Dec. 20 and had received an offer from Auburn.

"First off I want to start by thanking God for every opportunity placed in front of me," he said in a Tweet. "Thank you to the staff, fans, and teammates for accepting me with open arms! I’ve loved my time here but after long talks with my family and God I’ve decided to put my name into the portal."

Miller was a Rivals three-star recruit in the 2023 cycle and was the No. 6 prospect in Virginia. He played at Life Christian Academy where he was named a captain for his senior season.