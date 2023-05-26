Syracuse has been active in the off-season transfer portal, and there will be a new-look team heading into the 2023-24 season. Below is an assessment of Syracuse’s incoming transfers.

Transfer Grade: C Starting with the most recent addition to the Orange, Kyle Cuffe Jr. departed from Kansas after his redshirt freshman season. The New York native from Harlem is transferring to Syracuse after an injury-plagued 2022 year. The biggest question mark with Cuffe is his availability, only playing two college games so far in his college career. Cuffe redshirted the year Kansas won the championship and then had a season-ending knee injury last season after minimal time where he never scored. Cuffe chose Syracuse over Tulane, Richmond, and New Mexico State. He won't be counted on for major minutes this season, but he projects as someone who can play 15-20 minutes a game off the bench as a third guard.

Transfer Grade: B Chance Westry was close to choosing Syracuse as his destination coming out of high school, but ended up going to play for Bruce Pearl at Auburn. The 6-foot-6 guard is multipositional and versatile offensively with a lean, athletic build, and has crafty vision with a developing 3-point shot. Westry redshirted last year, only played in 11 games after having knee surgery before the beginning of the season. He averaged just 2.5 points and transfers to the Orange looking for a larger role. With Joe Girard now at Clemson and Judah Mintz potentially remaining in the NBA Draft, Syracuse will need all the guard help it can get.

Transfer Grade: A Syracuse native JJ Starling’s decision to come home has all the indications of an A grade move, and the Orange need it to be. The former five-star recruit looks to improve after being one of the few bright spots of a Notre Dame team that went a dreadful 11-21 last year. Starling averaged 11.2 points per game and shot 42 percent from the floor on the season. Starling can be a highlight reel driving to the basket and easily creates space with his 200-pound frame. He may be the primary ball handler for SU next season depending on Mintz's status. If Mintz does return, the duo will form one of the most formidable backcourts in the ACC.

Transfer Grade: B+ Naheem McLeod departs Florida State after two seasons where he averaged just 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-4 big man is perhaps the most critical transfer SU landed in the offseason with Syracuse's All-ACC center Jesse Edwards heading to West Virginia through the transfer portal. Head coach Adrian Autry was in need of a rim protector and someone who can gather rebounds at a high volume and he's hoping that McLeod can be a part of that solution.