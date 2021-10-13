Hit or Miss: Midseason review of the ACC

It’s near the midpoint of the college football season, so it’s time to review what national columnist Mike Farrell got right and wrong in his preseason predictions while also naming some standouts and disappointments. Here’s the ACC.

— I had Jeff Hafley and Dave Doeren as my top up-and-coming coaches, and their teams are a combined 8-2. Boston College is playing great football despite the injury to Phil Jurkovec , and NC State (as mentioned above) is atop the Atlantic.

... I had NC State going 10-2 and coming in second in the Atlantic, and at this point the Wolfpack have the tiebreaker over Clemson and are in the driver's seat. I was high on their offensive line and they've proven to be one of the best units in the entire country.

My top picks for ACC MVP were Howell, Uiagalelei, Zonovan Knight , Phil Jurkovec , and D'Eriq King . The first two have struggled a lot, the last two are injured. Knight has been solid but not spectacular for a strong Wolfpack team.

Along with most people, I thought that UNC and Miami were going to be at the top of the Coastal, but they are struggling badly right now. For the Tar Heels, Sam Howell has been up and down, Ty Chandler hasn't been able to fill the shoes of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter , and their DBs are not playing at the same level as last year. The 'Canes have been turning the ball over a ton and their defense is struggling when it matters most - 104th in the country in third-down defense, and 114th in red-zone defense. Not a good combination.

I had Clemson at 12-0 and thought that DJ Uiagalelei would step in relatively seamlessly. Boy was I wrong - he's struggled mightily as the entire Clemson offense has been sluggish all season and can't get anything going on the ground or in the air. The Tigers' defense is excellent - giving up only 12.2 points per game, but they're 117th in FBS in total offense and 112th in scoring offense. They've lost two games already and still have half the season ahead of them.

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Pickett has come out of nowhere to light the world on fire for the 4-1 Panthers. He's fifth in the country in yards per game (346), second in passing efficiency (194.7) and has scored 21 total touchdowns in five games. He's had some outstanding performances and is garnering some Heisman buzz that is warranted.

*****

Defensive Player of the Year and Transfer of the Year: DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Despite early-season struggles, Johnson has been phenomenal for the 'Noles, leading the conference in sacks and pressures. Johnson has also been very durable, playing more snaps than any other defensive lineman in the conference. Calijah Kancey is a close second here, but I want to highlight the work that Johnson has done.

*****

Offensive Freshman Of The Year: RB Will Shipley, Clemson

Shipley was just coming into his own in Death Valley when an injury sidelined him against NC State in late September. Until his injury, he had totaled 211 yards and five touchdowns rushing. While he isn’t expected back until late October, his early-season performance backed up the hype that was following him after his spring and summer workouts.

*****

Defensive Freshman of the Year: DB Darian Chestnut, Syracuse

Chestnut has played great for a Syracuse team that has surprised, playing spirited ball and is in the top 25 in total defense. Chestnut has two picks, four pass breakups and leads the team in snaps. The Orange are asking a ton of him, and he's delivering.

*****

Coach of the Year: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

Clawson continues to overachieve at the smallest Power Five school in the country, and he has the Demon Deacons undefeated and ranked 16th in the country. He is doing more with less with an offense that is putting up nearly 39 points per game and a defense that has forced more turnovers than anyone else in the conference.

*****

Biggest Surprise: Wake Forest

With the departures of its two best players from last season (Boogie Basham to the draft and Kenneth Walker III to Michigan State), a lot of people expected Wake Forest to take a step back. Instead, the Demon Deacons have leaned on their passing attack with Sam Hartman playing better than he ever has before and taking care of the ball, and the receiving duo of Jaquarii Roberson and AT Perry both excelling.

*****

Biggest Disappointment: DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Uiagalelei was one of the Heisman favorites coming in to the season, and he has fallen flat on his face. He's completing only 54.3 percent of his passes for a paltry 5.7 yards per attempt after putting up 66.7% and 7.8, respectively, last season. He has as many turnovers as touchdowns (five apiece) and is clearly pressing. It doesn't help that his offensive line has been poor, but we expected him to be a lot better than he is.

*****

Hot Seat: Manny Diaz, Miami

The 'Canes are 2-3 and barely beat Appalachian State for one of those wins. Fans in Miami expect better and the attendance at games is a sure sign that Diaz has lost the fan base. Now with D’Eriq King done for the year, things could get very ugly.

*****

NFL Draft Stock Up: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Ekwonu was well thought of before the season but now there is serious first-round talk because he’s had an exceptional year so far and he's especially improved greatly in run blocking.

*****

NFL Draft Stock Down: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Despite the struggles at quarterback it’s clear that Ross isn’t the same player he was before his cervical diagnosis. He doesn’t seem as explosive off the line or after the catch and separation is not there.

*****

Unsung Hero: DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

The Pitt offense gets most of the attention, but Kancey has been the most effective interior lineman in the ACC this season and he frees up room for everyone.