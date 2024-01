Syracuse received a commitment from Howard transfer Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, he announced on social media.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound prospect was named a 2023 First-Team HBU All-American after starting 11 games, and reported offers from Pittsburgh and Charlotte.

He just finished his redshirt sophomore season, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Weatherspoon was a two-star prospect in the 2021 cycle out of Clairton (PA) High.