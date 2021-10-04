Inside The Banks: Scoop on new offers, Hosting an ACC commit
While it wasn't a great day for Rutgers on the field on Saturday, it wasn't the worst day off the field. The Scarlet Knights hosted a number of top recruiting targets across the classes of 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, giving the program an opportunity to build relationships with those young men who came to the game.
In this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we take a closer look at a number of those who were at SHI Stadium this weekend, including a few who landed offers from Rutgers, and a Syracuse commit who took an under-the-radar visit to Piscataway.
