Junior DL George Rooks transfers to Syracuse

Syracuse has signed defensive lineman George Rooks, Rivals has learned.
It will be Rooks' third collegiate stop. He was a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle and selected Michigan. Rooks then spent the last two seasons with Boston College where he started in the 2024 season, finishing with 23 tackles and a sack.
In his college career, he has tallied 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Rooks is a legacy recruit as his father, George, played defensive line at Syracuse (‘88-’91) and was drafted by the New York Giants.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.