Junior DL George Rooks transfers to Syracuse

Syracuse has signed defensive lineman George Rooks, Rivals has learned.

It will be Rooks' third collegiate stop. He was a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle and selected Michigan. Rooks then spent the last two seasons with Boston College where he started in the 2024 season, finishing with 23 tackles and a sack.

In his college career, he has tallied 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Rooks is a legacy recruit as his father, George, played defensive line at Syracuse (‘88-’91) and was drafted by the New York Giants.