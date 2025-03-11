Keita predicts 'great' upcoming Syracuse basketball season

Baye Moussa Keita continues to be supportive of head coach Red Autry as SU navigates one of its most difficult seasons in over 60 years.

We caught up with the former Syracuse basketball center on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, and he said that several factors have hurt the Orange this year, and some don't have to do with Autry's coaching ability.

Syracuse sits at 13-18, their wOne of the main factors has been the lack of NIL funds to recruit higher end players.

“The other schools are blowing us out of the water," Keita said. "But I saw an initiative the other day that basketball and football are trying to raise money to help with the NIL program. I think that's the biggest challenge.”

Keita played during one of the most successful runs at Syracuse, with a career that spanned from 2010 to 2014 where he appeared in 142 games with 11 starts. His time overlapped with Autry, who was then an assistant coach under Jim Boeheim.

“I was there with him for almost three years," Keita said. "He's a great coach. He knows exactly what to do, and I still think he's a great choice.”

Away from basketball, Keita continues to run the BMK Camp, which is now in year 6 in his home country of Senegal. The camp helps children develop basketball skills, but has had a far greater impact. This year, Keita's goal is to help with food security with rice, sugar and oil.

"While the basketball court is a place of growth and teamwork, it is equally essential to give back to the community that has shaped me into who I am," Keita said. "Thank you for your unwavering support in the past camps and in this one."

Afterward, we also discuss Syracuse's win over Virginia as it heads into the ACC Tournament, and a big win for the lacrosse team over Johns Hopkins. Plus, Donovan McNabb's son, Donovan Jr., receives an SU offer and tells us his thoughts on it.