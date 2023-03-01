Key takeaways from Syracuse's 96-76 loss to Georgia Tech
Syracuse was throttled by Georgia Tech on Tuesday, 96-76. Here are the main takeaways from the loss.
RED HOT YELLOW AND ORANGE OFFENSE
Georgia Tech set the Orange zone on fire early in the game, blistering the nets by shooting 14-for-21 from the field and 7-for-14 on threes in taking a 38-29 lead into the under-eight media timeout. They cooled off the rest of the first half, going “just” 6-for-14 and 3-of-8 the rest of the session to finish with a 57.1 percent mark from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets finished the opening half 10-for-13 on two-point shots after making their first eight attempts.
SU, meanwhile, finished strong by making six shots in their last eight attempts to also reach 57.1 percent on field goals. The difference? The Yellow Jackets had ten three-pointers, six more than Syracuse, and converted their six offensive rebounds into nine points.
The Orange faded in the second half, though, shooting 39.3 percent from deep and missing all seven of their three-point attempts.
THREE IS A TRAGIC NUMBER
Syracuse has given up double-digit three-pointers in four straight games for the first time since joining the ACC (and likely ever). Opponents are shooting 61-for-143 (42.7 percent) from deep in those four games.
The 18 three-pointers allowed is second to the 19 allowed to Colgate earlier this season and to Boston College on March 3, 2020 (a game Syracuse won).
In the last two seasons, the Orange have given up 645 three-pointers in 63 games.
The Orange have given up 90 or more points 18 times in the last ten seasons, including in each of the last three games. Prior to this recent stretch, the Orange had given up more than 80 points just three times on the season.
