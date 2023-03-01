Syracuse was throttled by Georgia Tech on Tuesday, 96-76. Here are the main takeaways from the loss.

Georgia Tech set the Orange zone on fire early in the game, blistering the nets by shooting 14-for-21 from the field and 7-for-14 on threes in taking a 38-29 lead into the under-eight media timeout. They cooled off the rest of the first half, going “just” 6-for-14 and 3-of-8 the rest of the session to finish with a 57.1 percent mark from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets finished the opening half 10-for-13 on two-point shots after making their first eight attempts.

SU, meanwhile, finished strong by making six shots in their last eight attempts to also reach 57.1 percent on field goals. The difference? The Yellow Jackets had ten three-pointers, six more than Syracuse, and converted their six offensive rebounds into nine points.

The Orange faded in the second half, though, shooting 39.3 percent from deep and missing all seven of their three-point attempts.



