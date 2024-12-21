Kicker Tripp Woody commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from Iowa transfer Tripp Woody, he announced on social media.

Woody spent his freshman season at Iowa where he was a preferred walk-on and was listed as a backup kicker on the depth chart. He didn't record any statistics and has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Charlotte (NC) Christian prospect announced his entry into the transfer portal on Friday.

As a high school senior, Woody finished 10 of 14 on field goal attempts.