Louisville OL Austin Collins transfers to Syracuse

Syracuse signed former Louisville offensive lineman Austin Collins, Rivals learned on Saturday.
Collins transfers to the Orange after playing in 12 games in the 2024 season, which included severn starts at right guard.
In those games, Collins allowed no sacks and only eight pressures.
He is the first addition through the transfer portal for the Orange in the spring portal.
