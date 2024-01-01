A familiar name is coming back to Syracuse.

LSU transfer defensive back Duce Chestnut announced on social media he will boomerang back to the Orange after spending a year with the Tigers.

In two seasons with the Orange, Chestnut was a two-time All-ACC selection, and recorded four interceptions, 83 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups in 24 games with the Orange.

Chestnut started for LSU to begin the season, and tallied an interception against Florida State. But that proved to be the highlight of his year, and he would only play one more game the rest of the season before leaving the team midway through the year.

In the 2021 cycle, Chestnut was a four-star recruit and the No. 7 overall prospect in New Jersey from Camden (NJ) High.