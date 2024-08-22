You have questions? Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy has answers … most of the time. This week, Cassidy digs into his online mail bag to field questions about St. John’s quiet recruiting cycle, Syracuse ’s chances with Acaden Lewis and the front-runners to land a pair of four-star prospects.

It’s still pretty early in the recruitments of both Hudson Greer and Darius Adams, but the picture is starting to clear enough to make it safe to signal out a small group of “serious players” for each.

While making a few calls asking where Adams stands, the names I heard most closely linked to the five-star guard were Alabama, Tennessee and Michigan State. Putting those three programs in order, however, is a bit tricky due to the fact that Adams himself may not have established a pecking order in his own head just yet. Still, recent intel I’ve gathered suggests that those three programs will be in the mix until the end, and it seems pretty likely that one of the three will eventually be the pick.

As for Greer, I’d peg Arizona as the slight leader for the time being with Kansas running in a close second and very much within striking distance. The Jayhawks and Wildcats are jockeying for position at the top, but I’ve also been told UConn is a dark horse that could make a move depending on how Greer’s official visit to Storrs on Oct. 11 plays out. Right now, I see it as a top two that could become a top three down the road, with the order being Arizona, Kansas and UConn. It seems highly unlikely that a program outside of those three lands the four-star wing.