Syracuse was no match for a ranked opponent for the second straight week, this time getting manhandled at #14 North Carolina, 40-7. The Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 ACC) had no problems whatsoever in the first half, scoring on each of their first five possessions to grab a 27-0 lead over the Orange (4-2, 0-2 ACC) just before halftime, effectively ending the game.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye showed why he may be more than a consolation prize for an NFL team that does not get the #1 overall pick in next year’s draft, shredding the Syracuse defense for 442 passing yards and three scores while adding 55 yards and an additional score on the ground. Maye’s big day paced a 644-yard explosion by Carolina, who ran nearly twice as many plays as SU.

The best chance the Orange had to stay in the game came midway through the opening quarter, when an illegal block penalty against the hosts led to a fourth down. Dennis Jaquez Jr. blocked the punt, but punter Ben Kiernan collected the ball and ran for a first down. Kiernan appeared to be short of the marker and Dino Babers challenged the call, but it was upheld and the Heels marched on for a touchdown from there, extending their lead to 10-0.

The Heels then followed a Syracuse three-and-out with an efficient touchdown drive and the rout was on less than two-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter. UNC spent the second half trying to beat the clock more than the Orange.