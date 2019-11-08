2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

WHAT'S ON MY MIND: Cade Cunningham makes his move

When Mike Boynton hired Cannen Cunningham earlier this year, most expected it meant that his younger brother Cade Cunningham, who happens to be the No. 2 player in the 2020 class, would follow him to Stillwater. That didn’t stop schools like Kentucky and North Carolina from shooting their shot in Cunningham’s recruitment, but in the end, he decided playing for Oklahoma State with his brother as an assistant coach is the right move. Whether it was a surprise to anybody or not, this is huge news in the hoops recruiting world. Oklahoma State will now have the best player in college basketball on its roster next year. That doesn’t always guarantee success will follow on the court, but Boynton has recruited enough talent around him to where the Cowboys should be a real contender in the Big 12 and beyond. The key now for the Cowboys is figuring out a way to team up five-star shooting guard Bryce Thompson with Cunningham and four-star guard Rondel Walker. Thompson visited Oklahoma State earlier this week right as Cunningham was making his commitment, so this could be a situation where the Cowboys come from behind and get it done. Kansas is still getting 100% of the FutureCast picks right now, but this is a situation worth watching.

RECRUITING NOTE: Dylan Cardwell update

It appears to be getting down to crunch time in the recruitment of four-star big man Dylan Cardwell out of Georgia. The 6-foot-10 center has taken official visits to Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in recent months. Miami has also been in the mix and makes up the final four for Cardwell. I’m told that it’s not a done deal that he will sign early, but that it is definitely possible. The school getting the most buzz as the signing period approaches is Georgia, but it certainly wouldn’t be wise to rule out any of the other schools. I’m also told he really enjoyed his visit to Tennessee last month and the Vols could be a real player. His recruitment is one I’ll be tracking closely over the next couple weeks.

VISITOR TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND: Kenny Chandler to Syracuse

While the opening night result wasn’t ideal for Syracuse, it’s always good to get one of the top point guards in the country on campus, and that’s exactly what happened for the Orange with Kennedy Chandler in town. The visit to Syracuse comes after he made his first official visit to Tennessee last weekend with trips to Ole Miss, Florida State and Michigan scheduled throughout the season. The Orange don’t typically stray too far away from northeast or Midwest, so for Jim Boeheim’s staff to target the five-star floor general from Tennessee says a lot about Chandler and how they feel about their chances.

