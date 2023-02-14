Syracuse fended off a slew of second half comeback efforts before needing one of their own to secure a 75-72 home win over #23 North Carolina State Tuesday night. The Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) got a signature victory and hopefully the start of a late season push in knocking off the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6).

After leading for the bulk of the second half, SU gave up the lead with a little over five minutes left. Syracuse responded by scoring ten of the game’s last 14 points to turn the game back around.

Jesse Edwards and Judah Mintz each had five points for the Orange in the end game, a fitting finish as they were the driving force for the team through the second half. Mintz poured in 16 of his 20 points after halftime while also handing out nine assists. Edwards finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds in a game where he did not make a field goal until there was 13:15 left.

Joe Girard III had a choppy night, but had ten of his 14 points in the first half to keep SU in the game early. Chris Bell (11) and Maliq Brown (ten) rounded out a starting lineup where everyone reached double figures in scoring.

N.C. State also got a balanced attack, paced by D.J. Burns, Jr., Jack Clark, and Jarkel Joiner, who each scored 15 points on the night. Joiner’s effort was most notable, as he also had 11 assists and ten rebounds for a triple-double and accentuated those numbers with three steals and connecting for three triples.

The ‘Pack’s top scorer, Terquavion Smith, struggled with just two points in the first half to go with three fouls and two turnovers, but bounced back with four three-pointers in the second half to finish with 14 points. Casey Morsell chipped in with nine points.

Both teams struggled to find their groove in the opening minutes, as the Orange would nose out in front and N.C. State would match the margin over the first eight minutes until the Wolfpack hung the first run of the night. They rang up 11 straight points to grab a 19-10 lead, forcing an SU timeout along the way.

The run was aided by the struggles of the Syracuse offense, as simple mistakes proved to be their undoing. Edwards missed a simple turnaround, Brown could not coax a lay-up to drop, and Symir Torrence tossed a wild lob in Edwards’ direction, but drew nothing but backboard.

The Orange were able to right their ship with a little over seven minutes left in the half. Brown had six points in a 15-3 burst that boosted the hosts into a 27-24 lead with 3:12 until halftime. A couple of Brown’s scores came on dunks set up by Mintz. The freshman point guard also set up a Bell dunk when Girard tapped a long rebound out to him and he tossed a lead pass to the streaking Bell for a slam.

North Carolina State once again matched each SU tally until the final 35 seconds of the half when Bell drained a contested jumper and a pair of free throws for a 35-31 halftime lead.

Those foul shots provided a lead that Syracuse was able to protect for the first 15 minutes of the second half. The Orange nudged their lead out to six, then seven points, but the Wolfpack always had a counter to draw closer until knotting the game by getting a dunk and a trey on consecutive possessions with just over five minutes remaining.

Girard knocked down a jumper to put SU in front once more, but a jump shot and another triple made it a 10-2 N.C. State run and gave them their first second half lead at 68-65 with under four minutes to play. Each team added another basket to their side, then Syracuse made their move, getting a rare three-pointer from Mintz after Edwards passed to him while sitting on the floor to tie, then an Edwards three-point-play for a 73-70 lead.

The ’Pack clawed back within a single point, but Mintz made a pair of foul shots to reinstate the three-point lead with 24 seconds left. The Orange survived a missed triple and a putback attempt, then Brown swatted the loose ball well into the backcourt. Smith chased it down and got off a heave from beyond halfcourt, but it missed, clinching the biggest win of the season for SU.