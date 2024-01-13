#7 North Carolina remained perfect in conference play by humiliating Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, 103-67. The Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 ACC) led by at least 29 points for the final 14 minutes of the game, completely outmatching the visiting Orange (11-5, 2-3 ACC). UNC sent 14 different players into the game and a dozen of them scored, led by the ACC’s top scorer, R.J. Davis, who came into the game averaging 20.3 points, but led all scorers with 22.

In the first half, lousy offense doomed SU, as they shot 9-for-31 in first half, including just 7-of-23 on 2-point shots, with ten turnovers. Their defense was shaky, as well, especially on the inside, as they allowed the Heels to shoot just under 52 percent from the field overall and pour in 28 points in the paint.

After the break, Syracuse was destroyed on the glass. Carolina more than doubled up the Orange on the boards, owning a 29-13 advantage for a 53-30 mark over the full game. The Heels ended the game with a 22-6 lead in second chance points.

After struggling on offense out of the gate, the offense clicked for North Carolina, as they scored on nine straight possessions to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 19-7 lead with less than seven minutes elapsed. SU trimmed three points off that gap, but the Tar Heels closed a 9-2 run with six straight markers for a 28-12 advantage just past the midpoint of the half.

Less than 90 seconds later, UNC took off on another run, taking advantage of the Orange failing to make a field goal for over four minutes. This 14-2 burst gave the hosts a 45-18 lead as SU stood 5-for-24 shooting the ball, including just 4-of-19 inside the arc.

Syracuse got their best offense of the half in the next couple minutes, posting a 9-0 run to get within 18 points, but Carolina quickly pushed the margin over 20 again and held a 52-30 halftime lead.

The Orange started the second session with a quick 9-2 run to pull within 15, but that was it. The Tar Heels responded by absolutely blowing the doors off SU with ten straight points to jumpstart a 23-4 run that took less than five minutes off the clock. When the dust settled, the hosts owned a 77-43 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining.

North Carolina eventually pushed the margin out to 39 points at its greatest point with 8:37 to play. Syracuse would twice get the margin down to 29 in the final four minutes, but the hosts hung the final seven points of the game.

Judah Mintz paced Syracuse with 21 points. Quadir Copeland scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half while Chris Bell had ten of his 13 in the opening half. Bell made all three of his 3-point attempts in the game.

Davis piled up 15 of his 22 points before halftime and finished with four 3’s and five steals. Armando Bacot posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Harrison Ingram also had one of 11 points and ten boards. Jalen Washington added 11 points and Jae’ly Withers chipped in with ten.