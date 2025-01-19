Observations: Syracuse defense steps up against Notre Dame

Jan 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) drives against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images (Photo by Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

Down by as many as 17 points in the first half, Syracuse rallied for a 77-69 win over Notre Dame. It was the Orange's third win in its last four games. Here are some observations from the win.

The Defense steps up big time.

Syracuse’s defense looked outmatched entirely in the early stages of the first half. Notre Dame shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half and took a 42-33 lead into the break. Notre Dame guard Markus Burton led the way with 22 points in the first half alone and, at one point, scored more than the entire Syracuse team. But Syracuse made several adjustments out of intermission, and held Burton to only six more points the rest of the game. And it wasn't just Burton, as the Orange only let up 27 points in the second half. Orange head coach Adrian Autry credited guard Jaquan Carlos, saying he played his “best defensive game in (a Syracuse) uniform.” “I just think it was my preparation," Carlos said. "I just came in with the right energy, and I just did whatever the team needed me to do.”

JJ Starling rebounds against his old team.

With 6:25 to go, Syracuse pulled to within 60-57 after a layup from guard JJ Starling. That was part of a personal 8-point run for Starling, and three free throws tied the game at 63 a little over a minute later. After a dismal 4-point game in a 85-61 loss to Louisville earlier in the week, Starling rebounded with 21 points against his former team. “I was just being aggressive," Starling said. "My teammates, my coaches, they tell me to turn in to J-Star, and you know, I feel like that is what I did.”

Free throws continue to be a concern.

Syracuse won despite their struggles (again) from the free throw line. The Orange went 21-34 (61 percent), leaving 13 points off the board. In particular, Jyare Davis (1-5) and Eddie Lampkin (3-7) had trouble. On the other end, Kyle Cuffe went a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. This issue has been a recurring theme for Syracuse. On average, they shoot 69 percent from the free throw line, which is the second worst in the ACC.

Mr. Energy

In 21 minutes, Cuffe made the most of his time. He finished with 13 points, and added two rebounds, a steal, an assist and even a block. But the thing he brought most of is something that cannot be quantified. “Energy," Cuffe said. "That’s really it. Just bringing that energy.” The energy was put on display when, with just 16 seconds left in the game and the Orange clinging to a 69-67 lead, he drew an illegal screen foul on Burton. From there, he added six more free throws to preserve SU's third ACC win of the season.