Recently one of the top players in the state of New Jersey in 2019, David Ojabo has watched his recruitment explode as he now hold 23 scholarship offers. The Blairstown (NJ) Blair Academy star had some of his new offers catch his eye a little more then others.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Baylor: “I have family in Houston, Texas,” said Ojabo. “So that was a big offer for me. It would be a good spot for me being so far away from my original home in Scotland, it would be good to be near some family. I don’t know much about the school just yet.”

California: “I visited California a couple of years ago,” he said. “We visited back when my brother did an internship at Berkley so I got a chance to visit the campus. The weather and everything is just beautiful. Also they have a good business school as well and some good opportunities being on the west coast and all.”

Rutgers: “I like how they are building and constantly developing with Coach Ash,” Ojabo said. “I just like the whole mentality they have of going day by day it’s just getting better and better. They are on an upward trend and it’s definitely eye catching. You don’t want to see a team that is good one year and bad the next, you can see they are getting better every year. I have god relationships with both Coach Niemann & Coach Ash. Niemann checks in on me and my family a lot, he’s kind of like a father figure which is good for a relationship.”

Syracuse: “I’m very close with Coach Reynolds,” he said. “He’s a real good guy who’s been checking up on me everyday. They have a strong business school, which is something I’m definitely looking for to go along with football. They will be in high consideration for me.”

Tennessee: “The coaching staff has been in contact with me a lot,” Ojabo said. “I vibe with them and I love how honest they are with me. Also it’s a school in the SEC aka the biggest conference so they definitely have to have a good atmosphere. I love the colors too, I think I look pretty good in Orange. My family and I are planning to visit this summer.”

Planned Visits & Decision Timeline…

“I plan to visit Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Syracuse soon too,” he said. “Rutgers is always in there too because my coach can easily just drive me down there. I’m taking my time with all those official visits and my family lives in Scotland so I’ll be holding off on that for a while. Whatever school catches my heart, I’ll be going there. That’s what I like from being from out of the country I don’t really have any ties to anyone.”