As we countdown to kickoff in September, we’re doing a team-by-team opponent preview. Today, we're previewing Syracuse's matchup with North Carolina on Oct. 7 with our friend Andrew Jones over at Tar Heel Illustrated.

Most important offensive player, defensive player

Quarterback Drake Maye is easily the most important offensive player because he is by far the best offensive player. He has a chance to contend for the Heisman Trophy and be the top pick in the NFL draft next April, so if he plays to that level, the Tar Heels will be in very good shape. Linebacker Cedric Gray is the best player on defense but the most important player might new cornerback Alijah Huzzie, a transfer from East Tennessee State. He had six INTs each of the last two seasons, while UNC’s CBs have a total of eight in the last four seasons. UNC needs a playmaker at corner, and with it, could change the defense enough to get back some tight games.

Rising star on offense, defense

Since WR Tez Walker was a stud at Kent State last year, as Georgia saw firsthand, I’m going with sophomore running back Omarion Hampton. He had 100-plus years in two of UNC’s first three games last season before struggling the rest of the way. He had problems hitting the right holes, so he didn’t get a ton of carries. But he could explode this season. He has high-end potential. This is easy on defense, tackle Travis Shaw is a former 5-star prospect who was in everyone’s top 10 for the class of 2022, and he’s trimmed down to around 340 pounds. He’s an exceptional athlete whom the UNC staff believes will be a first-round pick one day. I think he erupts this fall.

Team outlook: Best-case scenario

The Tar Heels have a challenging schedule not daunting, so if the defense is improved to where it ranks in the middle nationally and the new WRs are as advertised, this team can win 10 or 11 games in the regular season and content for an ACC title game spot. The offensive skill is there, the o-line must be better in pass pro (89 sacks allowed the last two seasons), and the defense must generate more sacks, TFLs, and turnovers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXkgKjsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhICo7 IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gKjsgY2xpcGJvYXJkLXdyaXRlIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0i MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNzUiIHN0eWxlPSJ3aWR0aDoxMDAlO21heC13aWR0aDo2 NjBweDtvdmVyZmxvdzpoaWRkZW47YmFja2dyb3VuZDp0cmFuc3BhcmVudDsi IHNhbmRib3g9ImFsbG93LWZvcm1zIGFsbG93LXBvcHVwcyBhbGxvdy1zYW1l LW9yaWdpbiBhbGxvdy1zY3JpcHRzIGFsbG93LXN0b3JhZ2UtYWNjZXNzLWJ5 LXVzZXItYWN0aXZhdGlvbiBhbGxvdy10b3AtbmF2aWdhdGlvbi1ieS11c2Vy LWFjdGl2YXRpb24iIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9lbWJlZC5wb2RjYXN0cy5hcHBs ZS5jb20vdXMvcG9kY2FzdC8vaWQ3MDk4NTk0MDY/aT0xMDAwNjIzMDA4NDA4 JnRoZW1lPWxpZ2h0Ij48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Team outlook: Worst-case scenario

The offensive line struggles to protect Maye again and the DL can’t generate conventional pressure on QBs leading to another season of big plays and long drives by opponents. If those things happen, this team could finish 7-5 and waste a season with the best QB in school history.

Head coach / program is on the rise, stagnant, decline because ...

I think the program is on the rise because the staff has never been better, recruiting is always good, and UNC has a chance at its first 10-plus win season since 2015. This team could be very good, and the odds are more that it will be than not. There was a lot of hype two years ago when the Tar Heels started the season in the top 10 and Sam Howell was a Heisman candidate, but that club didn’t have good leadership and the proper culture hadn’t yet settled in. This team has much better leadership and the program’s culture is very solid.

Key portal additions and losses

Offense: WRs Tez Walker (Kent State) and Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech). Defense: CB Aliah Huzzie (East Tenn State), Armani Chatman (Virginia Tech), and safety Antavious Lane (Georgia State).