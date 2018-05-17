Jason Blissett one of the top defensive lineman throughout the state of New York in the class of 2019. Recently Blissett was all, but set to release his list of top schools. However he decided against releasing it as more schools got involved, one of those schools was Syracuse.

Cuse Confidential has the latest on Blissett and why he pushed back his decision.

“I just didn’t want to rush the process,” Blissett told CuseConfidential.com “I wanted to do some more thinking on my decision. I just want to let the decision come naturally.”

Recently the home state school in Syracuse has been showing more interest in Blissett.

“I think Syracuse is close to pulling the trigger,” said Blissett. “They started talking to me again recently. They said that they are starting to recognize me as a defensive linemen for them and that they’re excited about recruiting me.

At the moment Blissett holds 12 offers from various schools like Baylor, Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers and more. It appears that a Syracuse offer might be next.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Blissett mentioned. “I always thought it would be nice to have an offer from them because it’s my home state. Also, I’ve always been really cool with Coach Monroe (my area recruiter) and after visiting Syracuse it made me realize it is just an amazing school.”

The three-star defensive end has been hearing from a lot of new programs lately.

“A couple of new schools have been showing me some love,” said Blissett. “I’m hearing a lot from Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Harvard, and Texas A&M.”

Next up for Blissett he will be visiting Maryland (June 1st) and Rutgers (June 8th). After that he isn’t sure if he will release a top list or not just yet.