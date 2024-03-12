Heck, it wasn't until its fourth appearance in 2018 that the 'Cuse finally won a tourney game, and SU has only appeared as far as the quarterfinals four times.

In a similar streak to his first ten seasons coaching Syracuse basketball when his teams failed to win two consecutive games in any of the eight NCAA appearances before the breakthrough 1987 championship game run, no Jim Boeheim-coached teams ever won more than two consecutive games in any of the nine ACC Tournaments the Orange have contested since 2014.

• 2014-Greensboro, N.C. Lost to North Carolina State 66-63 as No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals.

• 2015-Greensboro, N.C. The university announced a self-imposed postseason ban in response to a pending case before the NCAA Committee on Infractions, related to investigations that originally began in 2007.

• 2016-Washington, D.C. Lost to Pittsburgh 72-71 as the No. 9 seed in the second round.

• 2017-Brooklyn, N.Y. Lost to Miami 62-57 as the No. 8 seed in the second round.

• 2018-Brooklyn, N.Y. Defeated Wake Forest 73-64 as the No. 11 seed in the first round. Lost to North Carolina 78-59 in the second round.

• 2019-Charlotte, N.C. Defeated Pittsburgh 73-59 as the No. 6 seed in the second round. Lost to Duke 84-72 in the quarterfinals.

• 2020-Greensboro, N.C. Defeated North Carolina 81-53 as the No. 6 seed in the second round. The quarterfinal round game against Louisville was canceled, along with the rest of the college basketball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• 2021-Greensboro, N.C. Defeated North Carolina State 89-68 as the No. 8 seed in the second round. Lost to Virginia 72-69 in the quarterfinals.

• 2022-Brooklyn, N.Y. Defeated Florida State 96-57 as the No. 9 seed in the second round. Lost to Duke 88-79 in the quarterfinals.

• 2023-Greensboro, N.C. Lost to Wake Forest 77-74 as the No. 8 seed in the second round, Boeheim's final game as Syracuse head coach.

As the 71st edition of the conference's most cherished legacy event tips-off Tuesday afternoon at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., we'll see if that streak can change under Adrian Autry.

Coming off a 5-2 finish to the regular season, and a week off to get fresh legs, SU will face the winner of Tuesday's first round game between North Carolina State and Louisville on Wednesday evening (7:00 p.m. ET/ESPN2), as the Orange look to pile up at least three straight wins to play for an ACC title and automatic NCAA bid.