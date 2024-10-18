Item: Prior to ESPN’s Thursday night ACC matchup between Boston College and Virginia Tech, the Lambert Trophy Championship Association, headed by Chairperson AJ Mayowski of NEC Blitz.com, formally announced the revival of the trophy awarded to the “most accomplished” FBS college football team “in the Eastern United States.” We are happy to announce The Juice will take part in the annual voting.

Debuting in 1936 when other regions of the country had already established their own conferences, the Lambert Trophy was a way to highlight the major colleges in a geographic area that stretched from West Virginia to New England.

Syracuse has a great history winning the Lambert Trophy six times, with two unbeaten teams to boot, fourth best among Eastern schools. The ‘Cuse won the trophy with bowl teams under Ben Schwartzwalder (1952, ‘56, ‘59, 1966), Dick MacPherson (1987), and Paul Pasqualoni (1992).

Once the Big East got into the football business in 1991 (a year after Penn State moved to the Big Ten), ending Syracuse’s 100 years plus status as an ‘Eastern Independent,’ the Lambert Trophy began to lose its luster to the results on the field, a mishmash of teams split into different conferences.