The 2022 campaign was more like two seasons in one for the Syracuse football team. The Orange rattled off six straight wins to start things off, featuring a wild home victory over Purdue and eking out a road win at Virginia in consecutive weeks.

SU capped that hot start with a 24-9 home victory over #15 North Carolina State that clinched bowl eligibility for the program for the first time in four years and propelled them to #14 in the following week’s AP poll.

Perhaps that win over the Wolfpack should have been viewed with a bit of skepticism as to how good SU really was. The ‘Pack were without starting quarterback Devin Leary, who had suffered a season-ending injury the previous week.

Syracuse went into a tailspin after that sixth win, dropping their next five games and losing their own quarterback, Garrett Shrader, against Notre Dame. Shrader returned a couple weeks later against Florida State, but the Orange could not stop their slide until ripping off 26 fourth-quarter points to beat Boston College in the regular season finale.

After closing their schedule at 7-5, SU earned their first bowl berth in four season, getting invited to the Pinstripe Bowl to face Minnesota, but dropped a 28-20 decision in Yankee Stadium. Multiple players sat out that game for the Orange, including 1,000-yard rusher Sean Tucker, NFL second-round pick Matthew Bergeron, and defensive standouts linebacker Mikel Jones and defensive backs Ja’Had Carter and Duce Chestnut.

That postseason game, however, might have given the college football world a look at what this year’s Syracuse squad could look like this season. Shrader set personal bests in both completions (32) and passing yards (330) in a single game.

LeQuint Allen replaced Tucker in the backfield and rolled up 154 yards from scrimmage. Oronde Gadsden capped his breakout season with seven catches for 78 yards, finishing off school records for receptions by a sophomore (61) and most receptions and receiving yards in a season for a tight end.

On the other side of the ball, rover Justin Barron led the team in tackles with cornerback Isaiah Johnson and linebacker Kadin Bailey, who posted his first career sack, on his heels. All but one player who recorded a stop in the game return to the Orange defense, as the bowl was an opportunity for a lot of training wheels to get taken off.

That defense put forth a statistically impressive effort in that bowl game, holding the Golden Gophers to 215 total yards and just 4.4 yards per play.

