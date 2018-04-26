This past week was a busy one for one recruit out of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Class of 2019 prospect Nate Palanica took trips up to visit Connecticut, Rutgers and Syracuse all within the past week.

CuseConfidential.com spoke with Palanica immediately after his Syracuse visit to see how his recent visits went and more.

Connecticut: “I loved it up there. The drive wasn’t bad at all and I was up there for the teams spring game. I got to meet all the players and coaches. The condition of the field was impeccable. When I first got there I thought it was turf. I just went up for the game, they said they were gonna bring me up for a tour and visit of the school soon. I’ll be back to visit real soon.”

Rutgers: “We started by going to the weight room, which was all that the turf in there was soft and bouncy. After we went to the players lounge and hangout for a few. It had all the gaming systems and it even had a mini basketball arcade game. We also toured the hallways and saw all the NFL jerseys of former players and that was really cool. Coach Omar was telling us about the really good meals and all that. We finally ended the day by going on the field.”

Syracuse: “I’ve never been to Syracuse before today but I loved it. I definitely would not mind being up there for my next four years. The legacy that they have there with Tim Brown, Ernie Davis, and many more is crazy. The facilities they had were amazing, then the education and the academic help was something that really caught my eye.”

