Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy will be well represented in SU's 2025 class. In March, Darien Williams pledged to the Orange, and a month later, Matthew Hawn announced his commitment.

We spoke with Hawn on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals.com and Bleav, on a variety of things, including his thoughts on the new staff under Fran Brown, what the CBA to SU pipeline means to him, and what he plans on majoring in when he arrives at The Hill. He also discusses why he committed to Syracuse.

"A culmination of a lot of things," Hawn said. "Staff, intensity, academics, close to home, bright future, all key factors."

We also break down what we saw in Syracuse's annual Spring Game, more commitments for the Orange in the 2025 and 2026 classes, and a big win for the lacrosse team over No. 4 Virginia.