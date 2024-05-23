2026 offensive lineman Roseby Lubintus is one of New Jersey's top prospects. He holds offers from West Virginia, Penn State and Maryland, among others, and picked up an offer from Syracuse on Tuesday.

He joins us on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleave, to discuss his thoughts on Syracuse and the offer.

"It really feels great. I have been watching and looking at Syracuse since before I really started football. I feel like Syracuse is the definition of home for New Jersey. They want to keep people in their own back yard. And that's what it really feels like, just like a second place people can call home."

Afterward, we discuss Syracuse lacrosse's loss to Denver in the NCAA Tournament and the beginning of official visit season starting on May 31.