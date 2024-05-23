Podcast: 2026 OL Roseby Lubintus talks Syracuse offer
2026 offensive lineman Roseby Lubintus is one of New Jersey's top prospects. He holds offers from West Virginia, Penn State and Maryland, among others, and picked up an offer from Syracuse on Tuesday.
He joins us on The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleave, to discuss his thoughts on Syracuse and the offer.
"It really feels great. I have been watching and looking at Syracuse since before I really started football. I feel like Syracuse is the definition of home for New Jersey. They want to keep people in their own back yard. And that's what it really feels like, just like a second place people can call home."
Afterward, we discuss Syracuse lacrosse's loss to Denver in the NCAA Tournament and the beginning of official visit season starting on May 31.
You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.