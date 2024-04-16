Former Syracuse defensive lineman Tyler Marona has seen the Orange through some significant ups and downs since his time at The Hill.

This period in Syracuse football is certainly looked at as an up. Since SU hired Fran Brown in November, the trajectory of Syracuse football has changed significantly from hiring top assistant coaches to revolutionizing the state of recruiting. I spoke

We spoke with Marona on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals.com and Bleav, and his thoughts on a Zoom call he had with other football alums and Brown recently. Needless to say, he's very happy about what Brown had to say.

"What you see is what you get. There's not a lot of mixed messages with Coach Fran. That was such an easy thing to put together that had never been done before. The ideas that he has, there's nothing revolutionary. He's just doing the basics at a fantastic level. Coach Fran is really trying to build a foundation, and he wants us to be a part of that. It's got a lot of alumni really excited. I can't stop talking about it."

We have discuss a lot of other things, including Syracuse lacrosse's win over North Carolina, the hoops team hiring assistant Dan Engelstad, and a myriad of roster moves for the basketball team in the past week.