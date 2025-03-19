Podcast: Jones breaks down each Syracuse NFL prospect

Former Syracuse defensive back and current WIVB-TV's Carl Jones knows a thing or two about football and the NFL. Jones, who played at Syracuse from 2016-19 has also been covering the Buffalo Bills, and sounded off on each SU NFL prospect on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

Jones is particularly high on quarterback Kyle McCord, who is in line to become just the second Syracuse quarterback (after Ryan Nassib) to be drafted in the past 25+ years.

"He's a guy who's extremely accurate," Jones said. "I think he's tough in the pocket as well. He's not the most athletic person in the world, but he finds a way to slip out of tackles and finds a way to just create enough to make plays.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Kyle McCord is in the fourth or the fifth quarterback taken off the board just based off of his trajectory and how much he's grown, but also accuracy matters.”

Aside from McCord, Jones also scouts Jackson Meeks, Justin Barron, LeQuint Allen and Oronde Gadsden II.

We also cover Syracuse basketball's needs in the transfer portal, Fran Brown taking Deion Sanders up on his offer to scrimmage in spring ball, and a former Syracuse basketball player makes his NBA debut.