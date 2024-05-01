Last week, 2025 Syracuse lacrosse commit Joseph Filardi announced that he would also play football at SU next year. Filardi committed to the lacrosse team and Gary Gait in September, and told Fran Brown in April he would also join their quarterback room.

We spoke with Filardi on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by BetOnline and Bleav, on his passion for both sports, how he will balance the two when he arrives in Central New York next year, and his vision for helping both programs.

"In the spring, I'll be focused on lacrosse, and in the fall, I'll be focused primary on football. The coaches will help work it out because they're very interactive and on board with it. It's something we can work with and get it done."

We also break down another week of significant Syracuse basketball roster moves, and preview the 2024 ACC Men's Lacrosse Tournament down in Charlotte, N.C. this weekend.